CWFR Annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival Coming Back This July

The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo's 11th Annual Downtown Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival happens July 10th, 2021, in Downtown Casper.

This event is FREE and open to all ages and talent levels. The event begins with registration and a free Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 8:00 am, followed by chalk art in the sidewalks of downtown Casper.

The first 300 participants get a free t-shirt featuring last years selected artwork and a free rodeo ticket!

WHEN: July 10th, 2021 | 8:00 am - noon

WHERE: 2nd Street (between Center and David Street) - Downtown Casper

COST: FREE

Save the date and plan on joining us to stirrup some fun!