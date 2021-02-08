The City of Casper website is temporarily unavailable, according to a prepared statement from the city manager's office on Monday.

The outage occurred on Friday and has not been restored.

A vendor hosting hardware issue caused the outage and it is not a cybersecurity issue.

The city’s email system, phone system, YouTube Channel, Cable Channel 192, Facebook page, and Casper 311 are fully functional.

The agenda for the city council work session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday has been posted to the city’s Facebook page and can also be emailed.

The work session can be viewed on Cable Channel 192 or the city’s YouTube Channel.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Major Newspaper Headlines From the Year You Were Born