Natrona County Opens Vaccination Waitlist for More Residents

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has once again expanded its waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the health agency announced that it has opened a vaccination waitlist for Casper residents aged 65-70 as well as people 16-65 with certain pre-existing medical conditions.

You can sign up for the waitlist here.

Currently, vaccinations are only open to those aged 70 and older, school district K-12 staff, healthcare workers and emergency responders. However, eligibility will soon expand to include those 65-70 and people aged 16-65 who have pre-existing medical conditions.

Those include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Solid-organ transplant

Sickle cell disease

Down syndrome

Diabetes

Heart conditions

Obesity

Immunocompromised

Stroke

Dementia

Health officials say the phones at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department have been "overwhelmed" with inquiries regarding vaccination eligibility. In order to alleviate that call load, health department staff ask that anyone within the new group fill out the online form to be added to the waitlist.

"Casper's response to vaccinations has been inspiring," health department Public Information Officer Hailey Bloom said. "Our entire community has been behind our efforts so strongly, and because of this, together we're going to beat COVID."

She added, "We're working to protect people who are most at risk for serious COVID-related complications and that we'll soon be opening vaccinations to these individuals means great things for our community."

The health department adds that if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms or have had direct contact with a known positive case, seek testing through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department by visiting caspervcovid.com or calling 307-577-9892.