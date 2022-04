Casper City Councilmember Brue Knell sustained serious injuries in a plane crash in southern Utah on Thursday, the city said in a press release.

Get our free mobile app

Both are hospitalized and no further details have been released.

"Mayor Pacheco, Casper City Council, and all of the staff at the CIty of Casper want to convey our concern and sincere wishes for their sustained health and recover," Casper City Manager Carter Napier.