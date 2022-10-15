Plane Crashes Beside Interstate

Yesterday afternoon,around 2:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80, according to a post on their social media.

Troopers arrived on the scene to find a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside the Interstate.

The pilot was not injured in the crash and was the aircraft's sole occupant.

The airplane was flying from British Columbia and was headed to Florida.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash and will oversee the investigation.

