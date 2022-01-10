WATCH: Pilot Pulled From Plane Seconds Before Train SMASHES It

In the video below you will see a man pulled from a wrecked airplane that is trapped on train tracks.

The Los Angeles Police Department released this video of police officers pulling a pilot from the wreckage of this plane moments before a train ripped it apart.

TALK ABOUT A HOLLYWOOD MOVIE PLOT!

IT was about 2 p.m. in Pacoima California. The plane was a single-engine Cessna 172.

Get our free mobile app

With engine problems, the pilot needed to find a place to put it down.

When flying over a major city, there aren't many places. Too many buildings, cars, and power lines, to name just a few of the problems.

The pilot managed to land but wrecked his plan doing it.

Bad luck became worse as he skidded to a stop on top of train tracks.

attachment-YouTube screen grab 3 LA Times loading...

Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks to be precise. The line has regular commuter trains.

According to a local television station, to Fox 5 San Diego, rescue crews arrived at the scene and began pulling the injured pilot from the train.

All the while they knew another train was coming and there was nothing the engineer of the train could do to stop.

The good news is that the pilot will be okay and nobody on the train was hurt.

attachment-YouTube screen grab LA Times 2 loading...

You'll see in the video the train just rips the plane apart as it plows through.

The pilot has cuts and bruises but will be okay.

As someone who owns a share in a 172, pardon me as I shed a tear for the plane.

Okay, hold on to something and be prepared to refresh and watch this video more than once. It's really something.

Who Is That Wyoming Girl In That Dusk Rose Thunderbird?