2 Injured in Plane Crash Near Pinedale Airport

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed near the Pinedale airport in Sublette County, officials say.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday. First responders arrived to find the aircraft with its nose in the ground.

The two people inside the plane were taken for medical treatment. Their names and the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

Investigators from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and National Transportation Safety Bureau are examining the incident.

First responders included the Sublette County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County EMS and Sublette County Unified Fire.