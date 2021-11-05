Casper: ‘Eternals’ Is Way Better Than The Critics’ Early Ratings & Here’s Why

Don't believe everything a profession movie critic has to say. While you're at it, don't take everything on Rotten Tomatoes at face value either. In the particular case, I'm talking about the latest release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or simply the MCU for short), Eternals.

I fancy myself as a bit of a movie connoisseur. My personal home movie collection is upwards of 500 individual films and covers all genres. I've been a big movie fan for literally as long as I can remember.

That being said, I'm also huge comic book collector, so comic book adaptions are some of my favorites. I have every Marvel and DC movie ever (the good and the ones), since the Richard Donner Superman film from 1978.

I said all that so you'd get a feel of my credentials to rate movies. From the very first trailer of Eternals, I was intrigued. It's based on a one the late great Jack Kirby's creations of the same name. While I was never a big fan of the books, the movie's outstanding casting choices immediately drew me even more.

Every single early viewing of the film garnered negative reviews. They all pretty much said the same thing too: the worst Marvel film yet.

Having already seen Captain Marvel (which was still a good effort, in my opinion), that's my least favorite MCU film and again, off the strength of the trailers alone, I had higher hopes for Eternals.

The film jumps around the time line a lot, but 15 minutes in and you're not lost at all. That's already a good thing with such a large ensemble cast of which had no prior introductions.

Eternals adds just enough comedy to keep things lighthearted (at times), but you will go through a roller coaster of emotions, which is a very apt metaphor, because the movie is indeed a ride. Early on you get to see where this group of superheroes were during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (and the last 7000 years).

The interactions between all the characters, supporting and main, has a very organic feel and doesn't feel forced. At 2 hours and 37 minutes, the movie doesn't draw on either. Every second pushes the story along further and keeps you invested.

There are no spoilers here, but like most MCU movies, you definitely want to stay after and during the credits, because there are two post credit scenes... and they are both big ones!

I feel like Eternals got bad early reviews, because it doesn't feel like ANY of the other MCU movies, which honestly, isn't a bad thing. Even if you know nothing about the characters, or any of the other MCU films, you can still follow along without getting lost. If you are familiar with the franchise, there are several Easter eggs to keep your attention throughout as well.

On a scale of 1 - 10, I gave Eternals an 8.5. It is a must see in my humble opinion. It hasn't even been 24 hours yet since it's release and its Rotten Tomatoes' score is already rising. That alone should speak for itself.

