‘Nova’ Project In The Works At Marvel From ‘Moon Knight’ Writer

The next Marvel comic book hero to be joining the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Nova. According to Deadline, a project based on Richard Rider AKA Nova is in the works with Moon Knight scribe Sabir Pirzada attached to write. As of now, it’s unclear whether the project will take shape as a feature film or as a limited series for Disney+. Marvel head Kevin Feige will serve as producer.

Originally appearing in 1976 in the comic The Man Called Nova, Richard Rider is a New York high schooler who gained superhuman abilities — including super strength, resistance to injury, and flight —when he joined the intergalactic police force Nova Corps. His story doesn’t overlap much with the main MCU players, but he does go head-to-head with the Skrulls, who are featured in Captain Marvel and Secret Invasion.

We’ve already seen Nova Corps appear in both Guardians of the Galaxy films, and their presence made fans begin to speculate when Richard Rider would make his MCU debut. Other fans were wondering which version of the character Marvel would choose to adapt for the screen — Richard Rider, or a more recent Nova, Sam Alexander. In 2011, Sam Alexander was introduced as Nova after discovering his father’s Nova Corps helmet in a closet.

Before landing the Nova project, Pirzada was involved in the writer's room for Moon Knight. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Oscar Isaac as a hero who struggles with Dissociative Identity Disorder, who becomes the host for the spirit of an Ancient Egyptian god. Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30.

