Everything New on Disney Plus in May 2022

May is traditionally the start of blockbuster movie season in Hollywood, and that’s pretty much how Disney+ is treating the month as well. The month begins with the season finale of Moon Knight, along with new making-of documentaries on the show and the recent Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. The month ends with the next Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring the returns of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the Star Wars mythos.

In between DIsney+ also has the live-action Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie, based on the ’90s cartoon series, along with the premiere of Sneakerella, a “contemporary twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale.”

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in May:

Wednesday, May 4

New Library Titles

- Life Below Zero (S18)

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere
Moon Knight - Episode 6, Finale

Wednesday, May 11

New Library Titles

- Just Like Me (S1, S2)
- Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)
- Something Bit Me! (S1)
- The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Wizard of Paws (S2)

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Moon Knight - Premiere
The Quest - Premiere

Friday, May 13

Disney+ Originals

Sneakerella - Premiere

Wednesday, May 18

New Library Titles

- Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
- Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)

Friday, May 20

New Library Titles

- Shook

Disney+ Originals

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers - Premiere

Friday, May 27

New Library Titles

- Bad Boys
- D. Wade: Life Unexpected
- Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
- Mission Pluto

Disney+ Originals

Obi-Wan Kenobi - 2-Episode Premiere, Part 1 and II
We Feed People - Premiere

