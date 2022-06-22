‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Every Finale Easter Egg

The following post and video includes spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s entire season.

Hello there! Sadly, we’ve arrived at the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We’re gonna miss the show, but at least it went out on a high — and with a ton of Easter eggs this week. If you listened carefully to this week’s episode, you might have heard The Empire Strikes Back’s chase theme during the opening scenes of this sixth and final episode of Obi-Wan.

But that’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Star Wars secrets, and little details you might have missed on the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. They include the way we’ve seen the evolution of Owen Lars over the course of the series, the meaning of Obi-Wan’s connection with his master Qui-Gon Jinn, why Obi-Wan couldn’t speak to his Force ghost before this finale, and all the ways this sixth episode of Obi-Wan is just like the sixth episode of the Skywalker Saga, AKA Return of the Jedi.

Watch those and many more Easter eggs below:

