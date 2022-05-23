Everything New on Disney Plus in June

Typically, Disney+ likes to alternate their big series; when one Marvel show ends, another Star Wars series begins, or vice versa. But in June you’re getting new episodes of a Marvel show and a Star Wars show, sometimes on the same day. Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring Ewan McGregor back in his role from the Star Wars prequels, continues through the end of the month, and at the sametime, Ms. Marvel, featuring the popular character from Marvel Comics, expands the MCU in a new direction.

There’s also a documentary on Ms. Marvel, as well as one on the making of Pixar’s new film Lightyear, plus Rise, the story of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in June 2022:

Wednesday, June 1

New Library Titles

- Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel - Premiere

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) -Season 4 Premiere

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III

Friday, June 3

New Library Titles

- Mack Wrestles (Short)

Disney+ Originals

Hollywood Stargirl - Premiere

Wednesday, June 8

New Library Titles

- Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

- Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Ms. Marvel - Premiere, Episode 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part IV

Friday, June 10

Disney+ Originals

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear - Premiere

Wednesday, June 15

New Library Titles

- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

- grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

- T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

- The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Family Reboot - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Ms. Marvel - Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V

Love, Victor - Season 3 Premiere

Friday, June 17

New Library Titles

- Kings Ransom

- Big Shot

Wednesday, June 22

New Library Titles

- G.O.A.T. (S1)

- Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Finale, Part VI

Ms. Marvel - Episode 3

Friday, June 24

Disney+ Originals

Rise - Premiere

Trevor: The Musical - Premiere

Wednesday, June 29

New Library Titles

- Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Baymax! - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Ms. Marvel - Episode 4

