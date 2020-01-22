Casper: FedEx Is Warning Customers of Fraudulent E-mails & Texts

Casper residents should be wary of strange text and email messages that appear to come from shipping giant, FedEx.

Have you received a message that looks something like this?

Considering I knew I hadn't placed any recent orders, I knew it was false, so therefore I ignored the message. However, FedEx released the following information:

Unauthorized use of FedEx® Business Names, Service Marks and Logos

FedEx has been alerted to the unauthorized use of its business names, service marks and logos by persons or companies fraudulently representing themselves as FedEx or as representatives of FedEx.

Millions of fraudulent e-mails and sms messages are deployed daily. They claim to come from a wide variety of sources, and some claim to be from FedEx or representing FedEx. Fraudulent e-mail and sms messages, often referred to as "phishing" or brand "spoofing," are becoming increasingly common. These types of messages often use corporate logos, colors and legal disclaimers to make it appear as though they are real. They are sent in an attempt to trick people into sending money and providing personal information such as usernames, passwords and/or credit card details, and for the purpose of committing theft, identity theft and/or other crimes.

Recognizing Phishing Scam E-mails and sms messages

Recognizing phishing scam e-mails and sms messages is key to protecting yourself against such theft and other crimes. Indicators that an e-mail or sms message might be fraudulent include:

- Unexpected requests for money in return for delivery of a package or other item, personal and/or financial information, such as your Social Security number, bank account number, or other identification.

- Links to misspelled or slightly altered Web-site addresses. For example, variations on the correct Web-site address fedex.com, such as fedx.com or fed-ex.com.

- Alarming messages and requests for immediate action, such as "Your account will be suspended within 24 hours if you don't respond" or claims that you've won the lottery or a prize.

- Spelling and grammatical errors and excessive use of exclamation points (!).

FedEx does not request, via unsolicited mail, e-mail or sms messages, payment or personal information in return for goods in transit or in FedEx custody. If you have received a fraudulent e-mail or sms message that claims to be from FedEx, you can report it by forwarding it to abuse@fedex.com.

If you have any questions or concerns about services provided by FedEx, please review our services at FedEx Services or contact FedEx Customer Service.

The Internet is an important channel connecting FedEx to its customers. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the unauthorized use of the FedEx name, we continuously watch for such activity in order to help safeguard our customers' interests.

Thank you for helping us identify and take action against e-mail & sms fraud.