Casper Fire: Driving By A Crash? Put Down The Phone

With at least four weather-related crashes reported Monday morning, the Casper Fire-EMS Department is urging the public to exercise extreme caution when passing accident scenes.

"Please be aware that additional danger is posed to the injured and responders as well, as uninvolved vehicles navigate the accident scene," the department said in a social media post. "Very often, apparatus including fire, ambulance and law enforcement are trying to position in and around the scene to take care of injured and provide protection to those working the scene."

And the department said, crews have seen numerous drivers with phone-in-hand as they navigate accident scenes.

"It's fine if you're a passenger in a vehicle to capture images," the department said.