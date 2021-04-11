University of Wyoming Football Recruit Shot to Death in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the early Sunday morning shooting death of a University of Wyoming football recruit, according to a news release from the department.

Officers were called to the Hawthorne Suites, near the Love Field Airport northwest of downtown Dallas, at 1:35 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Tony Evans Jr., a 17-year old Black male, was shot at the location by an unknown suspect.

Evans was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The motive is unknown at this time.

Evans was recruited in February.

Sunday afternoon, the UW football program and coach Craig issued a prepared statement about Evans.

“Our hearts are with the Evans family as they go through this incredibly difficult time,” Bohl said. “We are so sad to hear of Tony’s passing. We have been in contact with Tony’s family and are here to support them in anyway we can.”

When Evans was recruited in February, Bohl said Evans was a wide receiver with great potential.

"You can see him being able to go up and make contested catches, which we think is something that we need to continue to improve with our offensive arsenal."

"He does have good speed and he does have good size. You can see he's able to run down the field vertically and adjust to the ball well," he said.

---------------------------

The Dallas Police Department asks for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or by email: Kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.

Please refer to case number 061917-2021.

This story is developing and will be updated.