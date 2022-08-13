Casper Fire-EMS crews put out a vehicle fire in a residential driveway at 13th Street and CY Avenue early Saturday morning, according to a prepared statement from the fire department.

Casper Fire-EMS received the report and responded at 5:30 a.m. to the scene, where personnel found an unattended passenger vehicle heavily involved in fire.

Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire and evacuate the area.

The vehicle’s close proximity to the house caused some minor exterior damage.

There are no known injuries associated with the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS initially sent two engines to the scene and then sent two more engines because the fire was close to the house.

Other responding agencies included the Natrona County Interagency Investigation Taskforce, dispatchers at the Public Safety Communication Center and Casper Police Department officers.

Casper Fire-EMS took the opportunity to share information about fire hoses and roads.

Besides the report of the fire, Casper Fire-EMS said in the news release that firefighters often deploy hoses across or along roadways, which occasionally block traffic.

They aren't designed to withstand vehicles crossing over them, so Casper Fire-EMS asks the public to be aware of their surroundings if they are near a fire scene and to not drove over the hoses.

