PHOTOS: Unattended Vehicle on CY Avenue Completely Engulfed in Flames

A vehicle was completely engulfed in flames Friday night, immediately shutting down CY Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, who reported that at approximately 6:02 P.M., they were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire on the 600 block of CY Avenue.

Casper Police were on-site, and reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire, and they shut down the avenue.

When the first unit arrived on scene, they found that the vehicle was unattended and the crew "quickly confirmed there were no occupants in the vehicle and began extinguishment."

The release noted that the fire was controlled within minutes.

attachment-272815259_307048564784394_6382579615250436433_n loading...

attachment-272866365_307048528117731_6274180078040146023_n loading...

"Although the fire was quickly extinguished, the vehicle was a complete lose," the release noted. "Multiple police units remained on scene to control traffic while fire personnel investigated the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire remains undetermined."

The release stated that the owner of the vehicle has not been able to be located, but that there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Casper Fire-EMS reported that two engines and the on-duty Battalion Chief responded to the scene. So, too, did a Fire Investigator. Additionally, Casper Fire-EMS received assistance from dispatchers with the Public Safety Communication Center, as well as officers from the Casper Police Department.

Casper Fire-EMS also shared some insight into the use of a fire hose and roadways.

"It is common practice for fire hose (sic) to be deployed across, on, or along roadways, occasionally blocking traffic," they wrote. "These hoses supply precious water from hydrants to fire engines, and then firefighters. The hoses are not designed to withstand any kind of vehicles crossing on top of them. To this end, we ask the public to remain aware of their surroundings if you are ever near a fire scene, and please do not ever drive over fire hose (sic). Our lives depend on our water supply!"