Casper Fire-EMS Puts Out Fire in House in Central Casper

Casper Fire-EMS crews on Sunday afternoon quickly extinguished a fire at a house in central Casper, according to a news release from the fire department.

Crews responded to the call about 3 p.m. about a structure fire in a single-family residence in the 1000 block of South Cedar Street.

They saw smoke coming from the attic area and found a fire in the fire in the fireplace chase -- an enclosure for flue pipes -- that was moving into the walls and attic.

Crews brought the fire under control within minutes after arriving, and exposed hidden spaces around the fireplace to assure it was out completely.

The two occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The house had properly working smoke alarms.

Fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause.

Damage was limited to the immediate area of the fireplace and to some areas in the attic. Light smoke damage affected the rest of the residence.

The area of damage will be sealed and the occupants will be able to return to the residence.

Six Casper Fire-EMS units responded along with chief officers. The Wyoming Medical Center, Casper police and Black Hills Energy representatives also responded to the fire.

Casper Fire-EMS again emphasizes the importance of working smoke alarms in your home, and to check them regularly.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

15 Things Every Casper 90s Kid Totally Remembers Doing