Have You Talked Fire Escape Plans Now That It’s Cold In Wyoming?

Did you know that you may have as little as two minutes to escape your home in the event of a fire? Having a family fire escape plan and meet up spot is very important, especially now that wood stoves and fireplaces are being used to heat homes. The National Fire Protection Association has great tips, safety education and ways to keep your family safe in the event of a fire emergency.

In addition to having a plane to escape, it's very important to check your smoke detectors are working on every level of the home and in every sleeping area. Make sure that you discuss in detail with all of your kids what the procedure is for a safe escape from your home in case of an emergency. It is important that everyone that lives in your home is part of the escape plan. Just putting together a plan isn't enough, you should walk through every step and make sure everyone is aware of the routes that need to be taken to safely escape. It's important to have a meeting place outside of your home that everyone knows and mark that spot on your escape plan.

Just like everything, practice makes perfect. Practice your escape plan twice a year making the drill as real as you can. Preparing for an emergency can be stressful and making sure you cover all parts of your plan is very important. Make sure everyone knows their job and are able to do what they need to do to escape safely.

This video from the NFPA gives you an idea of how you should handle the task of an escape plan. Even though you may already be using your stove, there's still time to make sure your family is safe.

