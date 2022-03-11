Here Are 12 Critical Lessons To Teach Your Kids About Fire Safety

Fire safety in your home should be a high priority to ensure your family knows what to do in case a fire breaks out in your home. Unfortunately every year there are thousands of deaths cause by home fires that may have been prevented by having safety measures in place.

In most of those cases, many homes that catch fire, don't have the proper safety equipment or safety protocols in place to make safety a high priority. Spending just a few minutes EVERY month practicing your fire safety drills can be the difference between life or death.

The National Fire Protections Association's report on Home Structure Fires from 2015-2019 showed that fire departments all over the United States responded to 346,800 house fires per year during that time. 2,260 people died, over 11,000 were injured and there was over $7.3 Billion in damage.

Most of the deaths occurred due to five main causes:

Cooking Heating Electrical Intentional Smoking

There's no doubt that family preparedness can prevent loss of life in the event of a home fire. Having the proper safety measures and procedures in place and practicing them on a monthly basis can give your family another tool in the toolbox to prevent a tragedy.

Thanks to organizations like NFPA, NFSC, US Fire Administration and local, state & federal fire departments the steps taken to ensure your safety has made major advances.

Hundreds of kids die in home fires every year and organizations like Safekids.org are striving to make sure that kids and their parents know what they should do in case of a fire. With the addition of synthetic materials, engineered wood, larger homes, modern doors & windows and overall home design, flames can spread through a home much more quickly today than 50 years ago.

Here Are Fire Safety Steps For Your Family Thanks to our friends at the City of Mills Fire Department and Alertall.com these steps should be discussed and practiced with your entire family and anyone else that lives with you.

