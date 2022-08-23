Casper Fire-EMS Stops Gas Leak in East Casper on Monday Night

Casper Fire-EMS and Black Hills Energy stopped a gas leak in the Centennial Hills and East Gate areas late Monday night, according to news releases posted on social media.

Residents were evacuated from their homes during the incident, and were allowed to return after the leak was stopped.

Casper Fire-EMS reported that residual odors of natural gas may linger in the area due to a lack of wind.

