Breaking News: Casper Gas Leak Garners Large Emergency Response

UPDATE (12:51 p.m.)

Emergency responders are clearing the scene of the gas leak

==========================================================

Original Story:

Casper emergency crews have established a large presence in the area of a gas leak that was reported around noon Tuesday.

The leak is in the 300 Block of W. 9th Street, according to Casper Police Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd. The leak was reported in connection with a residence, Ladd told K2 Radio News.

There have been no reports of injuries in connection with the incident. The situation is still developing.

At least 10 different emergency crews are in the area, not including crews from utility companies, Ladd added.

The public is urged to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to work.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.