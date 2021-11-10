Casper Gas Prices Are Up $1.35 From Last Year

Gas prices are higher than they've been since 2014, Wyoming's state average is $3.50 per gallon around $.09 higher than the National average at $3.41. Last year at this time, the average price per gallon of gas was $2.16.

According to the graph below from AAA, Natrona County has the 5th lowest prices for gas in the state. Campbell county is quite a bit lower than the State average at just $3.10 per gallon, Goshen County is 2nd lowest at $3.17, followed by Albany County $3.21, Sheridan County $3.33. No surprise that Teton County has the highest price coming in at an average of $3.92 per gallon.

gasprices.aaa.com

A report in Business Insider claims there are three reasons the prices are up so high.

The demand is high, because people are getting out on the road again.

U.S. oil production and refining haven't been able to keep up

Energy markets around the globe are in a crunch

According to Energy Information Administration Hurricane Ida shut down much of the oil industry in the Gulf Of Mexico in late August. I get that these storms may have caused a slight delay in the production, but the price of gas was going up way before August. As a matter of fact, just looking at the price of gas 1 year ago you kind of wonder what's really up. During summer of 2020 there were 12 Hurricanes, including Hurricane Laura which was a Category 4 Hurricane that made landfall in Louisiana killing 27 people. I'd say 2020 was a pretty big year for Tropical Storms too, but gas prices were barely over $2.

With the holiday's just around the corner, you can expect the prices to remain high. AAA predicts that travel will be up by 13% from 2020 with predictions of 53.4 million people traveling and 48.3 on the road. The increase is the highest single year increase in travelers since 2005.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.