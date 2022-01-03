According to GasBuddy's daily survey stations in Wyoming, gas prices have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, currently averaging $3.26 a gallon.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 31 cents per gallon lower than on Aug. 19, the highest rate in the past year, when the average price in Wyoming was $3.57 a gallon.

The cheapest station in Wyoming currently sits at $2.65 a gallon and the most expensive is $3.84 a gallon, while Campbell County has the lowest average at $2.83 a gallon and Carbon County has the highest at $3.70 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen less than Wyoming has, only down 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, and currently averages $3.27 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said prices will continue to decrease in the near future before rising, as fears of the omicron variant are less severe than were initially feared.

"After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we've seen things stabilize. Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn't been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau," De Haan said. "In addition, Great Lakes states were expected to see a price hike last week, but the hike hasn't happened just yet, leading me to believe it will occur in short order this week and send the national average higher. For the rest of the nation, with oil near $76 per barrel, we will likely see gas price decreases replaced by minor price increases."