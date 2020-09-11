Casper Landfill Extends Hours for Tree Branch Disposal

Casper’s Solid Waste Facility, 1886 Station Road, will extend the tree branch express lane hours to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release from the city on Friday.

Saturday express lane hours will remain from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The express lane was opened Wednesday for residents to dispose branches felled by the winter storm on Tuesday.

All other landfill services will be available during summer hours through Sept. 30.

Casper residential refuse collection customers also can use the October extra collections for tree branches and twigs.

Each Casper residential customer receives two extra collections every month. Tree branches left for extra collection must be in five feet lengths or less and cannot exceed 50 pounds.

Small branches and twigs can be placed in 45 gallon or smaller trash cans or five gallon buckets.

Residents should not place small tree branches and twigs in trash bags.

The Casper Solid Waste Facility's hours through Sept. 30 are:

Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Solid Waste Facility's website or call the administration office between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

