Casper Local Could Be The New Inked Cover Girl With Your Help

We've got a Casper local who is working her way on being the new cover girl of Inked Magazine. Cheyenne Watson is a long time friend of mine from back when we worked at Texas Roadhouse together and in my years of knowing her, she has always had an incredible talent for artistic expression.

Currently, she is sitting in third place in her category and she could very easily be number one with our help! You can vote once a day for free until February 20th at 11:59 PM. You can always give additional votes for a small price. Vote for Cheyenne by clicking here.

Believe me when I tell you that she is well-deserving of this and she says that if she wins the cash prize she will use it to build her very own tattoo shop.