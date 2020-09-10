Woman Told To Remove Anti-Trump T-Shirt, Votes Topless

It happened at a polling station in Exeter, New Hampshire.

A woman arrived to vote in the state's primaries. She was wearing an anti-Trump t-shirt at the time. But there are rules about things like that, within a certain distance of the voting booths.

Voters are not allowed to carry or wear anything that is for or against any candidate or issue. They are not even allowed to wear images that make any statement. Polling places are supposed to be neutral territory, at least outwardly. .

She was told that she couldn’t wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place because it violated electioneering rules. The rule states: No person “shall distribute, wear, or post at a polling place any campaign material,” according to state law. People who are convicted can be fined as much as $1,000.

So what's a woman to do? Should she go home and change, then come all the way back and stand in that long line again? That seems like a lot of work.

So - she simply whipped the shirt off and strolled in, topless, to vote.

While in the polling place the topless woman pointed to another woman who was wearing a t-shirt with the American flag on it. But, she was told, the American flag is neutral.