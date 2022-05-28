This Is MAGA Country: Donald Trump Takes the Ford Wyoming Center Stage in Casper

It was a reception fit for a king. When Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States took the stage at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper for his Save America rally, he couldn’t have asked for a better response from the crowd. They treated him like the renegade rock star that he portrays himself to be.

Like many Trump rallies before, the former president whipped the frantic crowd into even more of a frenzy with each word he spoke, each barb he took, each insult (to Biden, to Cheney, to many others) he threw. The crowd ate it up. Trump, to them, was strong. He was powerful. He was just…cool. And he needed no aid in reminding those in attendance why they voted for him in the first place.

Before Trump could say a word, the crowd erupted in chants of 'USA!' Finally, though, they silenced enough to listen to the man that many believe is still the President of the United States.

'Thank you very much, Wyoming," Trump began. "I'm thrilled to be back in this majestic state with thousands of proud, hard working American patriots. And you are hard working, aren't you?"

The crowd responded in kind and Trump reminded everybody that in 2020, he "won" Wyoming "by the largest margin in the nation, red or blue."

Trump stated "This is MAGA Country," and he wasn't wrong. In fact, Trump said, Wyoming was "Ultra MAGA Country."

And then, it didn't take long before Trump addressed the reason he was there: to endorse Harriet Hageman and do everything he could to get rid of "that RINO Congresswoman, Liz Cheney."

"And you're going to send the incredible Harriet Hageman to Congress and, together, we're going to end Crazy Nancy Pelosi's political career once and for all. Crazy Nancy. She is crazy."

During the last weekend of National Mental Health Awareness Month, Trump told the crowd that "Crazy Nancy," along with Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, and other Democrats were "totally against Wyoming and your great source of wealth; the liquid gold right under your feet - it's called energy."

Trump said the Democrats would turn Wyoming into "a very poor state," unless the crowd did something. And, by something, he meant vote for Harriet Hageman in August of this year during the Wyoming Primary.

"Joe Biden and the radical Democrats are destroying the nation before our very eyes," Trump said.

Trump then reached into usual bag of Trumpisms and spoke about the 'Fake News' that was present at the event.

"Whoa, you've got a lot of press back there," Trump stated. "Got a lot of press. Why are there so many? Why, oh why, are there so many?"

It was because his campaign approved the credentials of all of them, but Trump, ever the showman, said that "every one of them is fake news. Every one of them."

In addition to local affiliates like K2 Radio News, Oil City News, the Casper Star Tribune, KCWY, and more, also on hand were ABC, Fox, and the very far-right, pro-Trump networks OAN (One America News Network) and Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Pro-Trump or not, the crowd booed the press mercilessly, at their president's behest.

But they saved their real energy for Congresswoman Cheney.

"But in many ways, worse than the terrible Democrats, are the backstabbing RINO Republicans who are helping them do their act," Trump decried. "And there is no RINO in America who has thrown in her lot with the radical left more than Liz Cheney. She has gone crazy. Now I get it. I've been hearing all these stories for years. Now I get it. She's gone totally crazy."

Trump stated that Democrats use Cheney's statements in their campaign literature and speeches. He also said that her approval rating is "way down in the polls."

Trump then spoke about Governor Gordon who, he said, met him when his plane dropped him off.

"When you allow Democrats to vote in a Republican primary...you know the Governor was very nice. He met me at the plane," Trump said. "But I said, 'Governor, you shouldn't allow Democrats to vote in a Republican primary.' He was very, very nice. He gave me a nice hat. And I said, 'You know, I'd rather not have that hat; I'd rather have Democrats not voting in the Republican Primary.' I don't need hats."

Trump then, once again, focused his attention on Congresswoman Cheney.

"Wyoming thought you were electing a conservative warrior but, instead, you got a lapdog for Pelosi and a human sound byte machine for CNN. Liz Cheney hates the voters of the Republican Party and she has for longer than you would know. Wyoming deserves a congresswoman who stands up for you and your values. Not one who spends all of her time putting you down and going after your president in the most vicious way possible. And loving endless, nonsensical, bloody, horrible wars that never end. They just never end."

Trump then shifted his focus to the 2020 election and how he believes President Biden has failed during his presidency.

Then, he acknowledged Royce McCollum, the sister of fallen Wyoming Marine, Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum.

"At 20 years old, [McCollum] was among the 13 fallen service members horribly and unnecessarily killed at the Kabul airport last summer," Trump said. "It's so horrible that that took place. You take out your soldiers last."

Trump once again endorsed Hageman, acknowledging her superior public speaking skills and even saying that he should have had her for an attorney during the impeachment trials. He reiterated that Congresswoman Cheney was a RINO, that Biden was inept, and that the news was fake.

And then, as the showman, the rock star, the renegade that he is, Trump left the crowd in Casper, Wyoming with these words:

"We will stand up to the radical left lunatics and the RINOS and we will fight for America like no one has ever fought before. There is no mountain that we can't climb. There is no summit that we cannot reach. There is no challenge that we cannot beat. There is no victory that we cannot have. We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield. We will never give in; we will never give up. We will never, ever, back down. As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants that we are fighting do not stand even a small chance. Because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and to God alone. My fellow citizens - this incredible journey that we are on together has only just begun. And it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again...We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious nation. Under God, we are the American nation. We are the greatest nation on earth. And we are going to be greater than ever before. So with the help of everyone here today, and citizens all across our land - we will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again."

Members of the audience had visible goosebumps. Some were in tears. Donald Trump came to their town and reinforced every belief they held, every ideal they represented, and every dream they ever hoped to have. He was their guy. He was their leader. He was their president.

And maybe, just maybe, he will be again.

