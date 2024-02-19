Hey Wyoming: Have You Seen Trump’s New Sneakers? [PHOTOS]

Former President Donald Trump has a lot of different business ventures, but over the weekend, he added high end sneakers to his repertoire.

The 45th president released his "Never Surrender High-Tops" at at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center this past Saturday (February 17th, 2024). His new line of signature shoes came with a price tag of $399.00.

While that may seem like a lot to the average shoe buyer, that's not really an outlandish price to a sneakerhead. It's comparable to a rare pair of Nike Air Jordans and about the same range for kicks made by vocal Trump supporter, Kanye West, whose Yeezy brand of shoes range from $200.00 to upwards of $625.00.

Get our free mobile app

The limited edition sneakers were being sold on the website, GetTrumpSneakers.com, but if you were hoping to get a pair, they are already sold out. Only a thousand were made, with ten being signed by Trump himself.

The Trump Sneakers website states:

Meet The Never Surrender High-Tops. Only 1000 pairs will ever be released. Each pair is numbered. A true collector's item. The First Official Sneaker by President Trump, released at SneakerCon Philadelphia on February 17, 2024. Bold, gold, and tough, just like President Trump. They're for the go-getters who don't know the word quit. With a standout gold finish and the 'T' badge, these kicks are for true Patriots. Wrapped with an American flag on the collar, they shout out to the brave and the free. The Never Surrender sneakers are your rally cry in shoe form. Lace-up and step out ready to conquer. With only 1000 pairs ever to be released, Grab Your Limited Edition Pair Now. The Never Surrender High Tops are estimated to ship in July 2024.

Trump wouldn't be the first president to have his own sneaker. According to NBC News:

There are a pair of Nikes designed for former President Barack Obama, but only a couple of pairs are known to exist, and Under Armour made a pair for him with the presidential logo that Steph Curry wore for a game.

Check out these photos below of Trump's "Never Surrender High-Tops".

LOOK: Former President Donald Trump has His Own Sneaker Gallery Credit: https://kisscasper.com/author/djnyke/