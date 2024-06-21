Check It Out: Lemonade Day Best Stand Contest 2024 [PHOTOS]

The tenth annual city wide Lemonade Day is coming up this Saturday (June 22nd, 2024), but the Best Stand Contest took place a couple of weeks ago at the Sutherlands parking lot.

No lemonade was sold that day, but these inspiring kiddos brought their stands out for chance at some pretty awesome prizes.

If you have yet to sign up your children for the event, you can still do so by clicking here.

Casper is supposed to have great summer weather on Saturday, so there's no better time for this event and since there will be lemonade stands literally all over town, we have a handy tool for you to find them. Click here to view the interactive map to find the individual lemonade stands.

Without further ado, check out these incredible stands created by these young Casper entrepreneurs below

Lemonade Day Best Stand Contest 2024 Gallery Credit: Mary Schroer