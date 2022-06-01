Lemonade Day: Free Pallet Pickup Day at Sutherlands June 4th

Lemonade Day is June 25th and right around the corner and Sutherlands wants to help you out with your lemonade stand materials.

On Saturday, June 4th from 7:30am - 6:00pm you can stop by Sutherlands in Casper to pick up FREE pallets to build your stands. Just check in at the project desk and the incredible Sutherland's staff will get you taken care of.

Don't forget. Once you have your stand built, be sure to bring it back to Sutherlands on June 18th for the Best Stand Contest! There will be live entertainment and photos with Lemmy! *No lemonade sales at this event, please! Set up your stand starting at 10:00 am. Judging begins at 11:30 and by 12pm we will officially know who has created Casper's BEST LEMONADE STAND!!

Lemonade Day is presented by Hilltop Bank, and is produced in partnership with Townsquare Media, Sutherlands, and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming.