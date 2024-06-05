The 2024 Lemonade Day Best Stand Contest Returns to Casper This Saturday

The tenth annual Lemonade Day event is coming up on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, but before local kids from all around Casper start selling their delicious beverages, there will be the Best Stand Contest this Saturday.

The Lemonade Day Best Stand Contest will take place in the Sutherlands parking lot, beginning at 10:00 am and going until noon on Saturday, June 8th, 2024. Every entry will receive a free movie ticket. The top two stands will be awarded a brand new tablet.

Curly Wolf Den Fine Shaved Ice will also be on hand and all kids with a stand will receive a free 8-ounce snow cone.

Sutherlands will be providing free pallets to make your lemonade stand and 20% off lemonade stand supplies.

Casper’s Lemonade Day City Director, Mary Schroer, had this to say about the upcoming event:

"There's nothing better than seeing Casper area kids come out and express themselves! They are having fun, they're learning, and they are engaging with their community in a way that is so important. We can't wait to see these mini entrepreneurs show up and show out!"

*Keep in mind, no lemonade will be sold at the Best Stand Contest.*

Past Lemonade Day Best Stand Contest Photos Here are some of the participants of the Lemonade Day Casper Best Stand Contest at Sutherlands from the past few years.