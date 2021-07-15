PHOTOS: 2021 ‘Lemonade Day’ Yields Big Smiles, Bigger Payday

Saturday, July 10 was a magical day in Casper. Driving up and down the streets, you may have noticed that things looked a little different. More cars were parked on the side of the road. More children were running amuck. More people were holding red (or blue, or green) solo cups. And more front yards and business parking lots were adorned with extremely creative lemonade stands.

Get our free mobile app

It was Lemonade Day in Casper and, as always, the community did not disappoint. Dozens and dozens of children began their careers in entrepreneurship on this day, and the results were inspiring.

Creativity took over, as lemonade stand after lemonade stand mesmerized passers-by while quenching their collective thirst.

Speaking with a few of the budding business-people, one thing was perfectly clear. Spending time with family and friends was fun. Meeting strangers and offering them lemonade was nice.

But these kids were in it for the money.

One kiddo was asked what her favorite part of the process was.

"Ummm, making a hundred dollars," she replied with the biggest smile you've ever seen.

Another boy was asked why he wanted to make Lemonade in the first place.

"To make money," he responded matter-of-factly.

And so, that was the theme of the day. As it should have been.

“This is an event where all of Casper can participate - as an entrepreneur, an investor, a mentor, and a customer!" said Amy Crawford, the City Director of Casper's Lemonade Day. "The lessons taught through this program can help develop an entrepreneurial spirit at a young age. We are constantly impressed by the kids’ creativity as they come up with new and fresh ideas each year.”

Read More: Lemonade Day Returns To Casper July 10th |

Dozens of kiddos participated in Lemonade Day, offering up incredibly intricate stands, deliciously invented lemonade day recipes, and more. Some even utilized props and costumes to entice customers.

Lemonade Day is presented by Hilltop Bank, and is produced with a partnership between Townsquare Media and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming with support from the Natrona County School District.

Check out the photos below to see some of Casper's best Lemonade Stands