Anonymous Casper Couple Purchase 1,000 Meals From Eggington’s to Feed Families This Thanksgiving

An anonymous Casper couple has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and Eggington's to offer more than a thousand meals to Casper families.

That's according to Cheryl Hackett, the Director of Development with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

"Our philanthropist couple are long-time Casper residents who have a heart for kids and families in the community, and a generous spirit," Hackett stated. "The philanthropists purchased 220 meals from Eggington's, which serve 4-6 people in a family, so a total of 800-1200 meals!"

Hackett stated that the meals will be delivered at the Boys and Girls Club Main Club via curbside pickup, beginning at 6pm on Wednesday, November 23. The Main Club is located at 1701 East K Street. Meals will be offered until they run out!

Hackett said that the meals will be pre-cooked and will come with instructions on how to reheat the items. Included in the meal is a turkey and ham, stuffing and mashed potatoes, carrots, and gravy.

Hackett said that the couple didn't want anything in return, other than for them to share a Bible verse on the flyer. The verse says:

And those who know your name put their trust in you, for you, O Lord, have not forsaken those who seek you. - Psalms 9:10

The couple don't want to be named. They don't want to even be acknowledged. All they want is to make sure that Casper families don't go hungry this year.

And now, thanks to these anonymous donors, they won't.

