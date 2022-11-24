Power Outage Affecting East Side Casper Residents This Thanksgiving

There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers on the east side of Casper, near the Kelly Walsh High School area.

According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website, the outage is affecting approximately 508 customers in the area.

An email update was sent to customers in the area that reads:

An outage was reported in your area affecting 850 Devonshire Place. Crew has arrived, and we estimate that power to your area will be restored by 3:30 pm on 11/24. If your electric service has not been restored by this time, please visit our outage map at https://www.rockymountainpower.net/outages or call us at 1-877-508-5088. You'll also receive an email to confirm your power has been restored. For added convenience, download our mobile app to track and report outages on the go. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to restore your power.

Rocky Mountain Power - power outage email update Kerry Carabajal loading...

Hopefully this power outage will not adversely affect residents Thanksgiving holiday dinner plans.

