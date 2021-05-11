Golf Tournament to Benefit Central Wyoming Boys & Girls Club Returning in June

Grab your putter and sand wedge, because it's tee time.

Get our free mobile app

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming is proud to present their 17th Annual Foss Motors Golf Classic on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Per a release from the Boys & Girls Club, "This popular golf tournament benefits youth through programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which serves children in Natrona, Fremont, Johnson, and Converse Counties.

The release notes that golfers can sign up in teams of five for shamble style play. Online registration can be found here, and registration includes 18 holes of golf at the Casper Country Club, unlimited range privileges, beverages on the course, a tournament gift, dinner, and more.

On the day of the event, check-in and a no-host lunch begins at 11 a.m. and tournament play will begin at 12:30 p.m. The release states that an after-party awards ceremony and dinner will follow the afternoon's tournament. Prizes will be awarded for holes-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, 1st-4th place teams and last place finish.

Early bird registration, available until May 14, will cost $860 per 5-person team,. or $175 per individual. Once the early-bird registration date passes, fees increase to $900 per team or $200 per individual.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

For more information, visit the website or contact Amy Crawford at 307-235-4079.