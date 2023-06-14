Kids Fly FREE This Weekend At Casper’s Young Eagles Rally

There are a lot of great reasons to get the kids out of the house.

How about, this weekend, you give them an adventure they will never forget.

Local pilots in central Wyoming are taking kids for a free ride.

All you have to do is bring your kid to the Casper/Natrona County Airport, this Saturday, 6/17/23.

The event will be hosted at Atlantic Aviation, at the Casper Airport.

Come hungry, breakfast will be served.

Then a safety briefing, and up to the skies the go.

Local pilots vill volunteer their planes and time.

They will even let the kids take the controls for a short time to get a feel for what it's like to be a pilot.

The goal is to give the kids a thrill and a good time they will never forget.

The hope is that it might inspire kids to think about aviation.

Some people become pilots for fun.

Some people choose to become pilots as a profession.

There are MANY different types of aircraft and jobs that are open in aviation.

America needs more pilots. A LOT MORE!

Giving young kids the gift of their first flight: that's the goal each year when Wyoming's chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) holds its annual Young Eagles event at the Casper Natrona County International Airport.

Also helping out were cadets from Wyoming's Civil Air Patrol, Casper. They worked the flight line, directing the planes on the ground.

Each child that took a flight was given the title of Young Eagle, and given an official EAA flight certificate and a log book with their first flight written down and signed by the pilot who took them up.

The event's goal was to spark interest in aviation at an early age. These organizations are available year round to anyone who might want to explore the skies.

Special thanks to Tim Mandese for the videos and pictures.

Wyoming Pilots Give Kids A Free Ride