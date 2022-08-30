Kids Fly Free Saturday In Wheatland, WY

Kids Fly Free Saturday In Wheatland, WY

Photo By Tim Mandese

How many times in your life have you seen a small plane overhead and wondered what it was like up there?

Local pilots would love to show you.

This offer comes with breakfast in one of the town's hangers.

KIDS RIDE FREE! 

Ask nice, with a smile, and the adults can ride free too.

Pilots from all over the region, including from several surrounding states, will fly into Wheatland Wyoming's little airfield, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to give local kids their biggest adventure yet.

It's easy to find the little Wheatland airport. Just click on this link. You will see the airfield on the right side of the map.

Let's face it, this is something they will never forget.

Eagle Flight EAA Photo By Glenn Woods
loading...

Join the Wheatland aviation community for a day of fun with all things that fly!

Events will include STOL demonstrations, static exhibits, a candy drop, and possibly airplane rides for youth.

Breakfast, provided by T-Joes Steak House in Cheyenne for a donation, will be served beginning at 8 AM.

Wheatland Wyoming Flying Adventure

Wyoming's Best Pilots Astound At The Glendo Fly-In 2021

Wyoming Has Polish MiGs for Ukraine

Not long after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the was talk of Poland giving Ukraine some of their MiG fighter planes.

Poland is now part of NATO. So they were willing to part with the older Russian planes for newer and more hi-tech Western planes.

For several reasons, the deal fell through. Ukraine will not get the planes.

HEY Ukraine!
If you're still interested, Wyoming has a few old Polish MiGs we would be happy to give you.
Filed Under: aviation, Events, wheatland wyoming
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 104.7 KISS-FM