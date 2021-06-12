PHOTOS: Mills Celebrates Centennial with Parade Through Town

Mills ushered in its 100th year on Saturday, with a full day of festivities that began with a parade through the town.

Hundreds of Mills townspeople gathered at the corner of 1st Street and Wyoming Boulevard to watch a cacophony of floats, classic cars, and more move through the streets.

There was candy, music, and many smiling faces as Mills celebrated its Centennial.

The parade was just the beginning of a full day of celebration. In addition to the morning event, the Town of Mills is also hosting its annual Summer Fest, featuring a performance by multi-platinum artist Sara Evans, as well as Wyoming's own Aquile.

Summer Fest is free to attend for all ages. The festival will include bouncy houses, a dunk tank, food trucks, a 100th anniversary ‘create your own tye-dye-t-shirt, a ride along train, vendors, activities, a car show, and more.

Multi-Platinum Artist Sara Evans to Perform at Mills Centennial

The event lasts until 10:00pm and will feature a fireworks display that will conclude the celebration.

Summer Fest is happening along the Riverfront, right across from Mills Townhall.

Check out some of these photos from the morning's parade!