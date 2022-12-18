One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain.

According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the steel barrier of Lookout Point.

Multiple units responded to the scene, including the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Natrona County Sheriff's District, Casper Fire-EMS, the Natrona County Search and Rescue team, and more.

The driver has been identified as 43-year-old Mills resident Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell.

Campbell succumbed to his injuries at the scene and his family have been notified.

The Highway Patrol are citing driver inattention as a possible cause to the accident.