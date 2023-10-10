The ‘Elks Hoop Shoot’ Is Coming to Casper the End of October

Do you have children that into shooting hoops? Then this is the perfect event for them.

Introducing the Elks Hoop Shoot.

The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free, fun, free throw shooting contest for children ages eight to thirteen.

The event is taking place on Saturday, October 28th, 2023 at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming. The registration is also free and starts at 8:00 am, with the contest beginning at 9:00 am.

The winner moves to the next stage and could represent Wyoming at the national event in Chicago, with everything being paid for to get the winners there (travel, lodging, food, etc.).

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, October 28th, 2023 | 9:00 am

WHERE: Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming

AGES: 8 - 13 | boys and girls

COST: Free

The about section of the official Elks Hoop Shoot websites states:

Through the Hoop Shoot program, the Elks have been unleashing grit for more than 50 years—long before researchers and experts concluded that grit is so important for our children.

Get those kiddos signed up for all the free throw shooting, basketball fun.

