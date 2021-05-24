On Saturday, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s held its 22nd Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction brought hundreds of supporters together for an event in Casper.

Attendees bid on silent auction packages, live auction experiences and items, and had a chance to win a 2020 Dodge Ram.

A preliminary event total is estimated at $703,350.

Pledges made during the auction portion of the event help fund teen programming and provide mental health support for club kids.

CEO Ashley Bright said:

"Our youth and teens need a positive place to belong now more than ever. This incredible support will help Wyoming’s kids feel connected and cared for. You are helping to provide snacks and meals, career preparation and exploration opportunities, college readiness, educational scholarships and support, recreational activities, and friendship for the more than 3,000 members and thousands more youth served through outreach by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming."

Bright said he was surprised that they raised over $700,000, as the event usually raises between $450,000 and $600,000.

Also during the event, Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos Super Bowl Champion and Boys and Girls Club alumni, talked to the audience about how the club transformed his life as a kid and helped him become an athlete.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming operates across Natrona, Converse, Fremont, and Johnson counties.

The money raised at the Reverse Raffle and Auction adds to the annual operating budget for the Boys and Girls club, bringing the current total to $3.9 million, with the rest of the money being raised from grants and other donations.