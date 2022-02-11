PHOTOS: Boys & Girls Club Reverse Raffle Sets Record, Raises More Than $800K

Maybe it was the car.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming held their Annual Reverse Raffle & Auction on Saturday and to say it delivered would be an understatement. According to a press release from the BGCCW, this event set a new record.

"Preliminary estimates show that over $812,000 was raised for the Club's mission to 'inspire all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.'"

It was certainly a night to remember. There was dinner, featuring beef from Frank's Butcher Shop. There was a live auction, a reverse raffle, and more. The Prairie Wife in Heels looked absolutely enchanting as she handled all of the emcee duties of the evening.

Senator Barrasso welcomed the crowd, speaking about how important the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming really are to Wyoming, and personally thanking B&G Club CEO Ashley Bright for his dedication to raising up a new generation of Wyomingites and providing them with a place to learn, grow, and find themselves.

There was also Terrell Owens, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time first-team All Pro who holds numerous records in the NFL.

"Pro-Football Hall of Fame member, Terrell Owens, inspired the crowd about setting goals and working toward them with focus and precision," the release stated. "He answered questions from attendees and shared how his upbringing influenced who he is today as a disciplined athlete. A signed jersey and autographed footballs were auctioned off, raising $10,670 for the Club’s mission."

This event also featured a gorgeous 1983 Zimmer Gold, which was won by David Crum. Additionally, Ian Alvstad won the 'Golden Ticket' raffle drawing, winning $5,000.

The Boys & Girls Clubs also unveiled their 'Career Works' program to the crowd.

According to the release, Career Works is "a new workforce readiness program aimed at meeting the local need for skilled employees with strong character. The Club will provide age-appropriate, hands-on vocational training for youth, ages 6 through 18, across all programming areas. The goal is to increase the workforce and equip local partners with qualified staff upon completion of Career Works."

And that is exactly what the BGCCW does. For decades, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming have given young people a chance to succeed, a chance to thrive. A chance to write their own stories with their own endings. Career Works is just the latest innovation that was created to inspire Wyoming youth to be the best versions of themselves.

“This was a historic evening in our 52 year history of impacting the lives of youth in Central Wyoming,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright. “In addition to auctioning one-of-a-kind items, trips, and experiences, we unveiled Career Works. This new program will launch our youth toward a great future by providing them with the vocational skills and training necessary for them to be successful in life.”

Saturday night was a historic night for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. It raised a lot of money for this organization and the vital work that it does for our community. The money that was raised could've come about for a variety of reasons.

Maybe it was the car. That 1983 Zimmer Gold was absolutely breathtaking. It was like a Batmobile in real life. Or maybe it was Senator Barrasso or Terrell Owens speaking to the crowd and inspiring them to give anything they could. Maybe it was Ashley Bright, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs, who to know is to love. His enthusiasm is infectious and he makes anybody that he speaks to believe that they have the power to change the world. Maybe it was the food, or the drinks, or the camaraderie.

Maybe it was anything of these things and more. Or maybe, just maybe, it was the fact that Casper believes in the work that the Boys & Girls Clubs do. Casper believes that this is a safe place for young people who may not have had a chance to thrive otherwise. Maybe it's because this mission - the mission to remind Wyoming youth that they are strong, they are capable, and they are loved - was, simply, unstoppable.