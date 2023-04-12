9th Annual Lemonade Day Returns to Casper June 24

Lemonade Day, presented by Hilltop Bank, is back! The 9th annual city-wide event will be held Saturday, June 24.

Lemonade Day is a FREE community event, focused on teaching kids how to start and run their own business. Kids follow a 14-step process that includes budgeting, marketing, construction, research, developing a recipe, and tabulating business results.

The 2023 Lemonade Day kickoff event will be held Wednesday, May 3rd from 3pm-5pm at Hilltop Bank’s Main Office at 300 Country Club Road. For the second year, the kickoff will be on the south side of the building off 4th Street.

This is the first opportunity for kids to register for the 2023 Lemonade Day and to pick up their backpacks full of information to guide them through the process of starting their own business.

There will be free lemonade and cookies for everyone at the kickoff, while supplies last.

Backpacks will be available at any Hilltop Bank Lobby location starting May 4th. Each Lemonade Day backpack contains an official guide to starting your own business as well as coupons, special offers and prizes from our sponsors- all aimed at helping kids to run a successful business.

Then, on June 24th, participating entrepreneurs will open for business as they set up their stands all over town. Participants keep 100% of the money that they earn.

Hilltop Bank President & CEO, Greg Dixson, is eager to support young entrepreneurs in the community, “Lemonade Day participants get to plan their lemonade stand, find funding to capitalize their business, build their stand, plan a menu, and exemplify their great sales skills. With Lemonade Day, there are so many good life lessons from start to finish.” Dixson goes on, “The lemonade is great, but not nearly as rewarding as witnessing young entrepreneurs at work.”

Over the years, thousands of kids have registered for Lemonade Day. It is estimated that nearly $50,000 will be earned by participants on Lemonade Day.

This is an event where all of Casper can participate - as an entrepreneur, an investor, a mentor, and a customer.

Tom McCarthy, Casper’s Lemonade Day City Director, says Lemonade Day is important to the future of our community, “Financial literacy and an entrepreneurial spirit are essential building blocks for future business and community leaders. That we can cultivate those skills in such a fun way, with support from the entire city, is incredible.”

Lemonade Day is presented by Hilltop Bank, and is produced in partnership with Townsquare Media, Sutherlands, and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming.

