2020 Lemonade Day in Casper Cancelled

Townsquare Media and Hilltop Bank's annual Lemonade Day scheduled for June 20th, 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns according to a press release sent out Thursday.

Press Release:

We regret to announce that due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 across our state and our nation, Lemonade Day 2020 has been cancelled. The generosity of our sponsors is not taken lightly as we understand the immense amount of support and effort that has gone into making Lemonade Day a treasured and memorable part of our Casper community these last few years. We look forward to coming together for this event at a more suitable time, in a climate that will better serve both our participants and our sponsors. Your health and safety is our primary concern on all fronts, therefore at this time we will redirect our efforts toward what the current environment truly needs: for everyone to look out for one another.

Let us look out for you while we ask for your understanding in return.

Stay happy and above all, stay healthy.

Yours in partnership,

Townsquare Media and Hilltop Bank

