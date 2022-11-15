Donald Trump Officially Files Paperwork to Run for President in 2024

Former president Donald Trump has officially filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to seek presidency again in 2024.

That's according to multiple news outlets, including USA Today, who wrote that "Former president Donald Trump was poised Tuesday to announce he will seek the presidency again in 2024, even as a rising number of Republicans are urging the party to look elsewhere in light of their 2022 midterm debacle."

Trump filed the paperwork on Tuesday, and he is expected to announce his candidacy on Tuesday evening from Mar-a-Lago.

The news comes amidst many legal challenges that Trump is currently facing including, according to The Street:

A Department of Justice probe of the theft of dozens of top secret documents from the White House that were recovered during a search of the Mar-a-Lago residence.

A criminal trial of the Trump Organization in New York on a long-running tax fraud scheme.

A subpoena from a House committee investigating the fatal Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters following a speech by Trump.

A Georgia grand jury probe of Trump's attempts to interfere in the state's 2020 election.

Trump's announcement comes a week after his endorsement partially led to Harriet Hageman's victory in the 2022 General Election, where she will take Wyoming's seat with the U.S. House of Representatives.

Trump endorsed Hageman after a bitter war of words with current Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Trump even appeared in Casper, Wyoming in May to endorse Hageman via his 'Save America' rally.

The former president lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, complaining of voter fraud, but he won Wyoming by a landslide. CNN reported that Trump won 69.9% of the votes in 2020, or 193, 559 votes.

This is a breaking news story, and K2 Radio News will update it as more information becomes available.