Tickets, Parking & Rules For Saturday’s Wyoming Trump Rally
Folks have been asking about tickets for the Trump Rally in Casper Wyoming this Saturday. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO GET TICKETS.
But what about the party outside? Can you tailgate and watch on giant jumbo screens? We are looking into that.
On May 28th, 2022, the community of Casper will welcome thousands of visitors to the Save America Rally. The Casper Police Department, in partnership with local, state, and federal first responder agencies has been working in coordination to ensure the safety of all attendees.
Please reference the below information for details on event parking, times, and security.
TIMELINE
- 8:00 am Parking Opens
- 11:00 am Doors Open
- 1:00 pm Speakers Begin
- 4:00 pm President Trump Delivers remarks
PROHIBITED ITEMS LIST
- Aerosols
- Alcoholic beverages
- Appliances (i.e. Toasters)
- Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
- Balloons
- Balls
- Banners, signs, placards
- Chairs
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- E-Cigarettes
- Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
- Firearms
- Glass, thermal, and metal containers
- Laser lights and laser pointers
- Mace and/or pepper spray
- Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
- Packages
- Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks
- Spray containers
- Structures
- Supports for signs/placards
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
- And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.