Tickets, Parking & Rules For Saturday’s Wyoming Trump Rally

Folks have been asking about tickets for the Trump Rally in Casper Wyoming this Saturday. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO GET TICKETS.

But what about the party outside? Can you tailgate and watch on giant jumbo screens? We are looking into that.

On May 28th, 2022, the community of Casper will welcome thousands of visitors to the Save America Rally. The Casper Police Department, in partnership with local, state, and federal first responder agencies has been working in coordination to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Please reference the below information for details on event parking, times, and security.

attachment-PUBLICATION-MAP loading...

attachment-No-Parking-Areas-SAR-2022-2 loading...

TIMELINE

8:00 am Parking Opens

11:00 am Doors Open

1:00 pm Speakers Begin

4:00 pm President Trump Delivers remarks

PROHIBITED ITEMS LIST

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Appliances (i.e. Toasters)

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Chairs

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

E-Cigarettes

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Firearms

Glass, thermal, and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Weapons

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

The Candidates Running Against Liz Cheney