Harriet Hageman: Thank You Wyoming, Now the Work Begins

When Harriet Hageman defeated incumbent U.S. House of Representative Liz Cheney for her seat in the 2022 primary election, most assumed it served as a victory for the entire election. And they were right.

Harriet Hageman defeated three other challengers en route to taking over Cheney's seat, winning the general election with 78.28% of the vote. Her challengers, Lynette Greybull, Richard Brubaker, and Marissa Selvig comprised another 18% of total votes, with the remaining 1ish% comprised of write-ins.

The victory tonight was a big one, but many assert that the real victory came back in August.

Still, Hageman was grateful for the win, and she took to social media to say just as much.

"Thank you, Wyoming!" Hageman wrote on her Facebook page. "I am honored and humbled to have your support. This is just the beginning, now the work begins!"

Hageman also shared photos from her victory party.

Hageman was, of course, the Republican candidate who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump after his war of words with Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

“I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney,” said Trump. “Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis.”

Trump even appeared in Casper to further his endorsement of Hageman, throwing a 'Save America' rally at the Ford Wyoming Center and telling the crowd of thousands that they were "going to send the incredible Harriet Hageman to Congress and, together, we're going to end Crazy Nancy Pelosi's political career once and for all. Crazy Nancy. She is crazy."

With Trump's endorsement, and the endorsement of numerous Wyomingites, Hageman will take Cheney's seat in January, and begin serving a two-year term.

