Election Results – NCSD Board of Trustees

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Michael Stedillie, Jenifer Hopkins, Kevin Christopherson, and Mary Schmidt will serve on the Natrona County School Board of Trustees.

 Natrona County School District #1 Board of Trustees

Michael Stedillie: 8,111  - 13.57%%
Jenifer Hopkins: 6,150  - 10.29%
Kevin Christopherson: 5,939  - 9.93%
Mary Schmidt: 5,877  - 9.83%
Debbie Mccullar: 5,015  - 8.39%
Renea Redding: 4,975  - 8.32%
Lisa Cornia Taylor: 4,415  - 7.38%
Kianna Smith: 4,100  - 6.86%
Tina Dean: 2,550  - 4.27%
Fatima Bujosa: 2,408  - 4.03%
Bernie Studer: 2,319  - 3.88%
Ryan Landmann: 2,279  - 3.81%
Darren Hopman: 2,204  - 3.69%
Arthur Youngberg: 1,775  - 2.97%
Joseph Porambo: 1,356  - 2.27%

