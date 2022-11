According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, John Harlin will serve as the next Natrona County Sheriff.

Natrona County Sheriff -4 years

John Harlin: 18,381 - 98.52%

Write-In Totals: 277 - 1.48%

Voters at the Mills Community Center

